Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Aby lepiej poznać nasze domowe projekty, proszę pobrać inne przeglądarki za darmo. Wystarczy kliknąć na ikonę!

Pomieszczenia
Profesjonaliści
Magazyn
Zostań profesjonalistą
Premium
Wyloguj
sin30bm
Artyści i rzemieślnicy w Brasilia
Przegląd 0Projekty (0) 0Katalogi Inspiracji (0)
Opinie (0)
edit edit in admin Poproś o opinię Nowy projekt
Poproś o opinię Edytuj profil
Nowy projekt
  • Przejdź na Premium


    • Introduction of prefab chicken shed.

    1). Compared with traditional concrete chicken house, the prefab chicken shed is easy to install only need around one month, similar lifetime 20-50years, the inner poultry equipment is easy to install as well.

    2). Low cost with unit price ranging from USD30 to USD60 per square meter FOB according to customer's requirements.

    3). Fast construction and easy installation.

    4). Has a long service life of more than 50 years.

    5). Once the chicken house need move place, the prefab can be taken apart easily, and save client鈥檚 money.

    The main material of our prefab chicken shed.

    Main PartsItem NameSpecification

    Main Steel FrameSteel ColumnQ235B, Q345B

    H shape, C shape beam

    Steel BeamQ235B, Q345B

    H or C shape, Steel Truss, Hot rolled sheet

    Supporting SystemBraceQ235B, Q345B

    Steel rod, Steel pipe, Angle steel

    Roof PurlinC or Z shape, Steel purlin

    Wall PurlinQ235B, Q346B

    C or Z shape, Steel purlin

    Insulation systemRoofSingle color steel sheet+Sandwich panel with EPS / Rock wool / PU /Glass wool+single color steel sheet

    WallSingle color steel sheet+Sandwich panel with EPS / Rock wool / PU /Glass wool+single color steel sheet

    AccessoriesBoltsOrdinary, High strength

    GutterGalvanized Steel plate, Stainless steel

    WindowsAluminum alloy-Glass, Aluminum alloy-shutter, PVC

    DoorsSliding or Rolling door or double open door

    DownpipesPVC pipe, Color steel pipe

    Edge CoverMade of color steel sheet thickness 0.5mm

    VentilatorStainless steel no power fans

    Prefab Poultry Farm Building suppliers

    website:http://www.cnrichfarming.com/prefab-steel-structure-building/prefab-poultry-farm-building/

    Obszary usług
    Brasilia
    Adres
    45454 Brasilia
    Brazylia
    +86-15978978985 www.cnrichfarming.com/prefab-steel-structure-building/prefab-poultry-farm-building
    Klauzula prawna

    Connecting Rod

    Connecting rod is the part of a piston engine which connects the piston to the crankshaft. Together with the crank, the connecting rod converts the reciprocating motion of the piston into the rotation of the crankshaft. The connecting rod is required to transmit the compressive and tensile forces from the piston, and rotate at the both ends.

    RMEC chooses proprietary steel, manufacture and forge to custom specifications. These connecting rods are fully machined to guarantee the removal of all surface imperfections in the forging. After heat treatment, each connecting rod is 100% magnaflux inspected and hardness checked. Then machined to final size. Each rod is balanced and then shot peened to achieve the ultimate in strength.

    Part NameConnecting Rod

    ApplicationAutomotive engine

    Quality Control SystemIATF 16949

    Material42CrMo,45# steel

    Material IdentificationSupport

    Main ProcessHot forging and machining

    Process ControlSupport

    Heat TreatmentVacuum hardening

    Heat Treatment IdentificationSupport

    HardnessAccording to drawing requirements

    FinishShot blasting

    InspectionMagnetic particle inspection

    Three-coordinate measuring machine

    CoatingSelf-color Rust proof oil

    Lead Time

    Tooling1-5 samples500-2000Massive production

    15-205-1015-2030-35

    About us

    RMEC is a professional forging company specialized in supply high quality forged automotive components. With 20 years of development,RMEC has grown into one of the most famous China professional automotive supplier which combining design,in house tooling,forging,machining,and assembling.It has passed ISO9001 and IATF16949.Our products are exported to USA銆丣apan銆乁K銆丄ustralia and so on.receiving high-level recognition from the customer. Regarding the detailed information of our factory, welcome you to contact with us!

    Our facility

    4000Ton Forging Line

    1000Ton and 630Ton Forging Line

    630Ton and 450Ton Forging Line

    CNC Machining Workshop

    Magnetic particle inspection Line

    CMM inspection room

    In house tooling workshop

    Tooling warehouse

    Warehouse

    Our Certification

    Our Inspection

    Packaging

    Cage Box

    Plastic Pallet

    Plywood Case

    Carton

    Logistics

    FAQs

    If we don't have drawing, can you make drawing for me?

    Yes, we are able to make the drawing of your samples and duplicate the samples.

    What is your main market?

    North America, Australia,Western Europe, Japan.

    Can I get samples from your factory?

    Yes, sample is free, but the express charge is yours.

    What is your machining accuracy?

    Dimensional tolerance can be reached at 卤0.01MM; the concentricity of one-time machining is 0.005MM;the parallelism of one-time machining is 0.01MM;unilateral perpendicularity is 0.01.Buy Automotive Parts

    website:http://www.cnrmec.com/automotive-parts/

      Add SEO element