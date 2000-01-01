Klauzula prawna

Connecting Rod

Connecting rod is the part of a piston engine which connects the piston to the crankshaft. Together with the crank, the connecting rod converts the reciprocating motion of the piston into the rotation of the crankshaft. The connecting rod is required to transmit the compressive and tensile forces from the piston, and rotate at the both ends.

RMEC chooses proprietary steel, manufacture and forge to custom specifications. These connecting rods are fully machined to guarantee the removal of all surface imperfections in the forging. After heat treatment, each connecting rod is 100% magnaflux inspected and hardness checked. Then machined to final size. Each rod is balanced and then shot peened to achieve the ultimate in strength.

Part NameConnecting Rod

ApplicationAutomotive engine

Quality Control SystemIATF 16949

Material42CrMo,45# steel

Material IdentificationSupport

Main ProcessHot forging and machining

Process ControlSupport

Heat TreatmentVacuum hardening

Heat Treatment IdentificationSupport

HardnessAccording to drawing requirements

FinishShot blasting

InspectionMagnetic particle inspection

Three-coordinate measuring machine

CoatingSelf-color Rust proof oil

Lead Time

Tooling1-5 samples500-2000Massive production

15-205-1015-2030-35

About us

RMEC is a professional forging company specialized in supply high quality forged automotive components. With 20 years of development,RMEC has grown into one of the most famous China professional automotive supplier which combining design,in house tooling,forging,machining,and assembling.It has passed ISO9001 and IATF16949.Our products are exported to USA銆丣apan銆乁K銆丄ustralia and so on.receiving high-level recognition from the customer. Regarding the detailed information of our factory, welcome you to contact with us!

Our facility

4000Ton Forging Line

1000Ton and 630Ton Forging Line

630Ton and 450Ton Forging Line

CNC Machining Workshop

Magnetic particle inspection Line

CMM inspection room

In house tooling workshop

Tooling warehouse

Warehouse

Our Certification

Our Inspection

Packaging

Cage Box

Plastic Pallet

Plywood Case

Carton

Logistics

FAQs

If we don't have drawing, can you make drawing for me?

Yes, we are able to make the drawing of your samples and duplicate the samples.

What is your main market?

North America, Australia,Western Europe, Japan.

Can I get samples from your factory?

Yes, sample is free, but the express charge is yours.

What is your machining accuracy?

Dimensional tolerance can be reached at 卤0.01MM; the concentricity of one-time machining is 0.005MM;the parallelism of one-time machining is 0.01MM;unilateral perpendicularity is 0.01.Buy Automotive Parts

