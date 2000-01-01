Introduction of prefab chicken shed.
1). Compared with traditional concrete chicken house, the prefab chicken shed is easy to install only need around one month, similar lifetime 20-50years, the inner poultry equipment is easy to install as well.
2). Low cost with unit price ranging from USD30 to USD60 per square meter FOB according to customer's requirements.
3). Fast construction and easy installation.
4). Has a long service life of more than 50 years.
5). Once the chicken house need move place, the prefab can be taken apart easily, and save client鈥檚 money.
The main material of our prefab chicken shed.
Main PartsItem NameSpecification
Main Steel FrameSteel ColumnQ235B, Q345B
H shape, C shape beam
Steel BeamQ235B, Q345B
H or C shape, Steel Truss, Hot rolled sheet
Supporting SystemBraceQ235B, Q345B
Steel rod, Steel pipe, Angle steel
Roof PurlinC or Z shape, Steel purlin
Wall PurlinQ235B, Q346B
C or Z shape, Steel purlin
Insulation systemRoofSingle color steel sheet+Sandwich panel with EPS / Rock wool / PU /Glass wool+single color steel sheet
WallSingle color steel sheet+Sandwich panel with EPS / Rock wool / PU /Glass wool+single color steel sheet
AccessoriesBoltsOrdinary, High strength
GutterGalvanized Steel plate, Stainless steel
WindowsAluminum alloy-Glass, Aluminum alloy-shutter, PVC
DoorsSliding or Rolling door or double open door
DownpipesPVC pipe, Color steel pipe
Edge CoverMade of color steel sheet thickness 0.5mm
VentilatorStainless steel no power fans
Prefab Poultry Farm Building suppliers
Connecting Rod
Connecting rod is the part of a piston engine which connects the piston to the crankshaft. Together with the crank, the connecting rod converts the reciprocating motion of the piston into the rotation of the crankshaft. The connecting rod is required to transmit the compressive and tensile forces from the piston, and rotate at the both ends.
RMEC chooses proprietary steel, manufacture and forge to custom specifications. These connecting rods are fully machined to guarantee the removal of all surface imperfections in the forging. After heat treatment, each connecting rod is 100% magnaflux inspected and hardness checked. Then machined to final size. Each rod is balanced and then shot peened to achieve the ultimate in strength.
Part NameConnecting Rod
ApplicationAutomotive engine
Quality Control SystemIATF 16949
Material42CrMo,45# steel
Material IdentificationSupport
Main ProcessHot forging and machining
Process ControlSupport
Heat TreatmentVacuum hardening
Heat Treatment IdentificationSupport
HardnessAccording to drawing requirements
FinishShot blasting
InspectionMagnetic particle inspection
Three-coordinate measuring machine
CoatingSelf-color Rust proof oil
Lead Time
Tooling1-5 samples500-2000Massive production
15-205-1015-2030-35
About us
RMEC is a professional forging company specialized in supply high quality forged automotive components. With 20 years of development,RMEC has grown into one of the most famous China professional automotive supplier which combining design,in house tooling,forging,machining,and assembling.It has passed ISO9001 and IATF16949.Our products are exported to USA銆丣apan銆乁K銆丄ustralia and so on.receiving high-level recognition from the customer. Regarding the detailed information of our factory, welcome you to contact with us!
Our facility
4000Ton Forging Line
1000Ton and 630Ton Forging Line
630Ton and 450Ton Forging Line
CNC Machining Workshop
Magnetic particle inspection Line
CMM inspection room
In house tooling workshop
Tooling warehouse
Warehouse
Our Certification
Our Inspection
Packaging
Cage Box
Plastic Pallet
Plywood Case
Carton
Logistics
FAQs
If we don't have drawing, can you make drawing for me?
Yes, we are able to make the drawing of your samples and duplicate the samples.
What is your main market?
North America, Australia,Western Europe, Japan.
Can I get samples from your factory?
Yes, sample is free, but the express charge is yours.
What is your machining accuracy?
Dimensional tolerance can be reached at 卤0.01MM; the concentricity of one-time machining is 0.005MM;the parallelism of one-time machining is 0.01MM;unilateral perpendicularity is 0.01.Buy Automotive Parts
