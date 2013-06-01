Jan Kochański

I'm a product designer based in Warsaw, Poland. I have had passion for creating new things ever since I can remember. I grew up surrounded by objects, models and tools from workshops of my father who was a sculptor and my mother who is an architect. What fascinates me the most is the process of inventing and producing new things. My ambition is to create objects of high functional and aesthetical values, products that serve the user well. I pay close attention to the usage of materials, neat construction and production process. My inspiration comes from research and observation. A close functional analysis is always the starting point for a new project. The second stage is creating digital and physical models which let me feel the material and allow to understand the manufacturing process. I believe that close cooperation between a designer and a manufacturer is crucial to create a successful product.
- Obszary usług
- Warszawa
- Nagrody i wyróżnienia
- 06.2014 Young Creative Entrepreneur – design and fashion award 2014 finalist, organized by British Council Poland
- 01.2014 Wallpaper* Design Awards 2014
- 06.2013 Must Have award for Swing Bench
- 06.2013 Young Design finalist
- 02.2013 distinction in ELLE DECO design contest Młodzi na Start
- 2012 distinction in Contest organized by National Center for Culture (project GEM)
- 2011 Grand Prix in Freedom Of Creation Design Contest
- 2011 Grand Prix in Mazda Design contest
- 2010 distinction in Young Design contest organized by Institute of Industrial Design in Poland
- 2009 distinction in Make Me! contest for young designers on Łódź Design international festival
- 2009 best master diploma in industrial design in Poland 2008/2009 2+3d Magazine pick
- 2009 diploma project prized by Rector of Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw
- 2007 – 2008 scolarship of Polish Ministery of Culture and National Heritage
- Pokaż wszystko 13 nagrody i wyróżnienia
- Adres
-
00-001 Warszawa
Polska
jankochanski.com