Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Aby lepiej poznać nasze domowe projekty, proszę pobrać inne przeglądarki za darmo. Wystarczy kliknąć na ikonę!

Pomieszczenia
Profesjonaliści
Magazyn
Zostań profesjonalistą
Premium
Wyloguj
Modullar
Architekci wnętrz w Warszawa
Przegląd 6Projekty (6) 0Katalogi Inspiracji (0)
Opinie (8)
edit edit in admin Poproś o opinię Nowy projekt
Poproś o opinię Edytuj profil

Projekty

Nowy projekt
  • Przejdź na Premium
    • Wilanów, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    Wilanów, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    Wilanów, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    +11
    Wilanów
    mieszkanie na Żoliborzu, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesny salon
    mieszkanie na Żoliborzu, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    mieszkanie na Żoliborzu, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    +10
    mieszkanie na Żoliborzu
    Projekt mieszkania na Białołęce, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna łazienka
    Projekt mieszkania na Białołęce, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    Projekt mieszkania na Białołęce, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesny salon
    +13
    Projekt mieszkania na Białołęce
    Projekt mieszkania na osiedlu Biały Kamień, Modullar Modullar Minimalistyczna sypialnia
    Projekt mieszkania na osiedlu Biały Kamień, Modullar Modullar Minimalistyczna kuchnia
    Projekt mieszkania na osiedlu Biały Kamień, Modullar Modullar Minimalistyczna łazienka
    +9
    Projekt mieszkania na osiedlu Biały Kamień
    mieszkanie na Służewiu, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesny salon
    mieszkanie na Służewiu, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna jadalnia
    mieszkanie na Służewiu, Modullar Modullar Nowoczesna kuchnia
    +8
    mieszkanie na Służewiu
    Dom na Zaciszu, Modullar Modullar Skandynawska kuchnia
    Dom na Zaciszu, Modullar Modullar Skandynawska kuchnia
    Dom na Zaciszu, Modullar Modullar Skandynawska kuchnia
    +13
    Dom na Zaciszu

    Modullar is an interior design studio cofounded by two designers: Ewelina Pik and Maria Bieganska.We are aware of how important our surroundings are to us. Designing interiors is not only our passion, it is also our challenge to meet your expectations, and create a space which will maximize functionality and offer witty solutions.We strive to create projects which are aesthetically representative of your lifestyle while functionally tailored to your everyday needs. We are fascinated by simple interiors with natural material finishings, full of balance and order. We enjoy it when an area serves as a stage for unusual accents which focus attention, sometimes as a joke, sometimes quite seriously. We love the simplicity of Modernism, without forgetting about the need for a cozy home.The perfect interior is a harmonious one. The perfect design is one that cannot neglect people and their everyday life. Clean forms allow to produce consistent functionality, as we search to strike a balance between beauty and usefulness. Our goal is creating a project which does not blindly follow temporary fashions, instead we pick and choose from trends that have a chance of becoming truly iconic design. To constantly delight our clients, we regularly draw inspiration from our travels abroad to international fairs, especially Milan. Each new apartment to design, home to remodel, penthouse to arrange is a demanding challenge requiring our complete devotion. Interior design is the art of combining reality with dreams, helping us to surround ourselves with functional beauty. Such design leaves nothing to chance, nor without meaning. Every single object has a purpose, and we endeavor to make it known.

    Usługi
    • projektowanie wnętrz
    • wizualizacje
    • nadzór wykonawczy
    • planowanie prac remontowych
    • projekty wnętrz indywidualne oraz komercyjne
    Obszary usług
    Polska, Europa, and Warszawa
    Adres
    Madalińskiego 71/ 1
    02-549 Warszawa
    Polska
    +48-694447978 modullar.pl

    Opinie

    Kuba Nowak
    Super studio, polecam!
    prawie 2 lata temu
    Anna Skuza
    Wspaniałe dziewczyny, wspaniałe projekty ❤️❤️❤️
    prawie 2 lata temu
    Agata Winczewska
    Świetna współpraca! Znakomite pomysły. Polecam bardzo.
    prawie 2 lata temu
    Pokaż wszystkie 8 opinie
      Add SEO element