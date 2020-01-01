Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

NOUVELLE
Projektanci i dekoratorzy wnętrz w Gdynia, Polska
    • GLAMOUR, NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesny salon
    GLAMOUR, NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesny salon
    GLAMOUR, NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesny salon
    +2
    GLAMOUR
    SYPIALNIA Glamour , NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesna sypialnia
    SYPIALNIA Glamour , NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesna sypialnia
    SYPIALNIA Glamour , NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesna sypialnia
    +2
    SYPIALNIA Glamour
    Nowoczesny salon z kuchnią, NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesna kuchnia Biały
    Nowoczesny salon z kuchnią, NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesna kuchnia
    Nowoczesny salon z kuchnią, NOUVELLE NOUVELLE Nowoczesna kuchnia Czarny
    +2
    Nowoczesny salon z kuchnią

    Nouvelle- stworzymy dla Ciebie zarówno elegancki i wygodny apartament, funkcjonalny dom dla całej rodziny, jak i prestiżowe biuro czy ekskluzywną restaurację.Nasze projekty są zawsze tworzone indywidualnie dla każdego Inwestora, z niezwykłą precyzją i dbałością o szczegóły.

    Nouvelle- we will create for you elegant and comfortable luxury apartment, functional house for the entire family, as well as the prestigious office or the exclusive restaurant. Our projects are always created individually for every Investor, with the extraordinary precision and the attention to detail.


    Usługi
    projektowaniewnętrz and interior designe
    Obszary usług
    Gdynia and Polska
    Adres
    Plac Gornośląski 21
    81-509 Gdynia, Polska
    Polska
    +48-536832509 nouvelledesigne.wixsite.com/nouvelle

    Opinie

    sylwia poreba sylwia poreba
    Kontakt z architektem jest na najwyższym poziomie odpisuje bardzo szybko na wiadomości i jest pomocny na każdym etapie realizacji projektu (nawet po jego zakończeniu, co nie zdarza się często). Bardzo polecam tego projektanta.
    około 2 lata temu
    Data projektu: Grudzień 2019
    sylwia poreba sylwia poreba
    Poświęcenie czasu na rozmowę, błyskawiczna realizacja projektu, otwartość na sugestie, dopasowanie projektu do potrzeb/stworzenie projektu na miarę i zgodnie z oczekiwaniami finansowymi, wysoka estetyka i funkcjonalność projektu.
    około 2 lata temu
    Data projektu: Marzec 2020
    Jacek Vena Jacek Vena
    Projektant stworzył dla mnie idealne wnetrze i co najważniejsze przyjechał na miejsce
    około 2 lata temu
    Data projektu: Styczeń 2020
