Visual Design
Aranżacja światła w Poznań
    Akwarium Led Crystal
    Półka Led Crystal RGB
    Świecący obraz na sufit Led Crystal
    Panele dekoracyjne Led Crystal

    Zajmujemy się produkcją innowacyjnych paneli led do podświetleń graficznych.

    We manufacture innovative LED panels Crystal to highlight graphic.
    All products are manufactured by hand in Poland.

    Creating is our passion.

    With the plate Led Crystal and her special treatment always we get the desired effect: a uniform and strong backlight.

    Each of our products is manufactured by hand with great accuracy and precision.

    The maximum dimensions of the panels is 2000/3000 mm.

    In addition, all are powered with low voltage 12 / 24V!

    Usługi
    - Aranżacja wnętrz – Dekoracja – Ekspozycje – Reklama
    Obszary usług
    • Cała polska
    • USA
    • Europe
    • Poznań
    Adres
    60-119 Poznań
    Polska
    +48-510192066 www.panelecrystal.pl
