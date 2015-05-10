Visual Design

Zajmujemy się produkcją innowacyjnych paneli led do podświetleń graficznych.

We manufacture innovative LED panels Crystal to highlight graphic.

All products are manufactured by hand in Poland.

Creating is our passion.

With the plate Led Crystal and her special treatment always we get the desired effect: a uniform and strong backlight.

Each of our products is manufactured by hand with great accuracy and precision.

The maximum dimensions of the panels is 2000/3000 mm.

In addition, all are powered with low voltage 12 / 24V!