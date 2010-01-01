Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

STUDIOMANIA
Architekci w Sopot
    Obszary usług
    Sopot
    Nagrody i wyróżnienia
    • Munsterplatz School Refurbishment Competition, Basel, Switzerland
    • 1st Prize, Zwimpfer Partner Architekten
    • 2012
    • Blasiring School Refurbishment Competition, Basel, Switzerland
    • 1st Prize, Zwimpfer Partner Architekten
    • 2012
    • Hospital Extension, St. Gallen, Switzerland
    • 2nd Prize, Zwipmfer Partner Architekten
    • 2012
    • Westhof Residential Unit, Munchen, Germany
    • 3rd Prize_Zwimpfer Partner Architekten
    • 2011
    • Gdansk Technical University, Poland
    • Diploma of the year 
    • 2010 
    • Sopot City Council, Poland
    • Best Diploma Project located in Sopot
    • 2010
    • SARP Oddział Wybrzeże ( Association of Polish Architects )
    • Nominee for Polish Diploma of the Year Award
    • 2011
    • Sopot City Council
    • Public Toilet Competition, Mention
    • 2011
    • Gdansk Technical University & Gdansk City Council, Poland
    • Tram Station by PGNE Arena, 3rd Prize
    • 2008
    Adres
    81-758 Sopot
    Polska
    +48-791611179 studio-mania.com
