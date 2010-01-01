STUDIOMANIA

- Obszary usług
- Munsterplatz School Refurbishment Competition, Basel, Switzerland
- 1st Prize, Zwimpfer Partner Architekten
- 2012
- Blasiring School Refurbishment Competition, Basel, Switzerland
- 1st Prize, Zwimpfer Partner Architekten
- 2012
- Hospital Extension, St. Gallen, Switzerland
- 2nd Prize, Zwipmfer Partner Architekten
- 2012
- Westhof Residential Unit, Munchen, Germany
- 3rd Prize_Zwimpfer Partner Architekten
- 2011
- Gdansk Technical University, Poland
- Diploma of the year
- 2010
- Sopot City Council, Poland
- Best Diploma Project located in Sopot
- 2010
- SARP Oddział Wybrzeże ( Association of Polish Architects )
- Nominee for Polish Diploma of the Year Award
- 2011
- Sopot City Council
- Public Toilet Competition, Mention
- 2011
- Gdansk Technical University & Gdansk City Council, Poland
- Tram Station by PGNE Arena, 3rd Prize
- 2008
- Adres
-
81-758 Sopot
Polska
+48-791611179
studio-mania.com