We bring design into your home 24 hours 7 days a week all the year round.

We travel all over the world chasing the most interesting and outstanding pieces of design: furniture, lighting and decoration – for your home and business. We find things that you would require to make your home comfortable and wow-worthy. So if you are looking for that kind of products – in order to add style, personality and elegance to your home, you’ve come to the right place.

MyDesign24.com is European online home store that sells lighting, furnishing, home décor and kitchenware, with the widest range of products. Not only our own branded items but also original pieces from cool and famous brands.

Let us help you create a unique space you would love to call “my design”!