Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Aby lepiej poznać nasze domowe projekty, proszę pobrać inne przeglądarki za darmo. Wystarczy kliknąć na ikonę!

Pomieszczenia
Profesjonaliści
Magazyn
Zostań profesjonalistą
Premium
Wyloguj
SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio
Architekci wnętrz w Krakow
Przegląd 3Projekty (3) 0Katalogi Inspiracji (0)
Opinie (0)
edit edit in admin Poproś o opinię Nowy projekt
Poproś o opinię Edytuj profil

Projekty

Nowy projekt
  • Przejdź na Premium
    • White and bright house interior. Jasne wnętrze domu :), SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Minimalistyczny salon
    White and bright house interior. Jasne wnętrze domu :), SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Schody
    White and bright house interior. Jasne wnętrze domu :), SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Minimalistyczny korytarz, przedpokój i schody
    +5
    White and bright house interior. Jasne wnętrze domu :)
    Nowoczesne wnętrze biurowe dla www.bd.com Wrocław, pow. 6000 m2, SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Powierzchnie komercyjne
    Nowoczesne wnętrze biurowe dla www.bd.com Wrocław, pow. 6000 m2, SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Powierzchnie komercyjne
    Nowoczesne wnętrze biurowe dla www.bd.com Wrocław, pow. 6000 m2, SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Powierzchnie komercyjne
    +12
    Nowoczesne wnętrze biurowe dla www.bd.com Wrocław, pow. 6000 m2
    HOUSE WITH A PERSPECTIVE, SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Nowoczesne domy
    HOUSE WITH A PERSPECTIVE, SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Nowoczesny salon
    HOUSE WITH A PERSPECTIVE, SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio SARNA ARCHITECTS Interior Design Studio Nowoczesny salon
    +16
    HOUSE WITH A PERSPECTIVE

    SARNA ARCHITECTS/ Interior Design Studio since 2002, www.sarna-architects.com
    - Comprehensive residential and commercial interior designs, such as office, sales, and service interior designs for demanding investors. - Every original interior design that we have the pleasure of creating is prepared based on our investors’ individual needs and expectations.

    - Our knowledge and experience allow us to offer you the creation of comprehensive design documentation that includes architectural design and photographically realistic three-dimensional visualizations of the interior designs created complete with a selection and combinations of finishing materials, fittings and furnishings.

    We treat each and every project individually. We believe that effective communication and flexibility during our design cooperation are crucial for beautiful results of our work. Initiating our design work, we always do our best to thoroughly understand individual needs, expectations and unique preferences of our investors.

    We provide our services around Europe.

    Aleksander Sarna CEO, 

    SARNA ARCHITEKCI Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.

     www.sarna-architekci.pl

    www.facebook.com/SarnaArchitekci 

    OUR OFFICES:

    PL 30-535 KRAKÓW, ul. Parkowa 11 C   / T. +48 12 34 50 660

    PL 35-065 RZESZOW, ul. Szpitalna 5/7  / T. +48 17 85 95 400

    T: +48 606 48 33 72, +48 604 48 43 56 

    www.sarna-architekci.pl

    e-mail: aleksander@sarna.com.pl

    Services Provided - Comprehensive residential and commercial interior designs, such as office, sales, and service interior designs for demanding investors.

    We provide our services around Europe, and not only in Europe. For example even in Bethlehem, Palestine, Middle East or Monrovia, Liberia, Africa

    Usługi
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • houses
    • Offices interior design
    • hotel interior design
    Obszary usług
    • Krakow
    • Poland
    • Europe
    • Africa
    • Middle East
    Adres
    SARNA ARCHITEKCI Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. ul. Parkowa 11 C / T3 Atelier Sp.z o.o. Office Space
    33-332 Krakow
    Polska
    +48-606483372 www.sarna-architects.com
      Add SEO element