OneOnes Creative Studio
Projektanci w Warszawa
    Instalacja String Out! w Kuratorium w Warszawie, OneOnes Creative Studio OneOnes Creative Studio Powierzchnie komercyjne
    +10
    Instalacja String Out! w Kuratorium w Warszawie
    String Out! wall

    W multidyscyplinarnym OneOnes Creative Studio tworzymy dekoracyjne przyborniki oraz instalacje "String Out!". Projektujemy unikalne torby i pokrowce z Tyveku® - bardzo mocnego, syntetycznego, nieprzemakalnego  materiału przypominający papier, ale tylko z pozoru. Zajmujemy się również grafiką użytkową, projektujemy książki dla wydawnictwa Dowody na Istnienie. 

    OneOnes Creative Studio is a multidisciplinary studio based in Warsaw, Poland, involved in graphic design, books design as well as making with love "One's Tyvek Bags & Cases", interior accessories and installations named "String Out!". OneOnes loves creativity!

    Usługi
    dekoracje, akcesoria, and projekty toreb
    Obszary usług
    Warszawa
    Nagrody i wyróżnienia
    1. miejsce w konkursie MODEUS na torbę na laptop.
    Adres
    Puławska/Racławicka
    02-603 Warszawa
    Polska
    +48-888578232 www.behance.net/OneOnes
