Maria Miklaszewska Fotografia i stylizacja wnętrz

Hi!I’m an interior photographer and stylist based in Warsaw, available/working all around the world. Co-founder and former member of the interior photography duo, Mellemrum. In my work I collaborate with several interior magazines, architects, interior designers and companies. I also cover real estate photography and provide home staging services.

If you're an architect, home decorator or you have an interesting space to show, get in touch with me. We can make great photoshoot together!