Chałupko Design to autorskie studio projektowe tworzące wnętrza nowoczesne oraz klasyczne. Łącząc zasady dobrego stylu i wyrafinowanej estetyki z wrażliwością i potrzebami Klientów, powstają projekty niepowtarzalne, uzupełnione wyjątkową paletą tkanin, tapet, unikalnych akcesoriów i dodatków.
Chalupko Design is a pioneering design studio that offers services in the design and arrangement of both commercial and residential spaces - penthouses, apartments, flats, houses.
Additionally, studio oversees individual projects from start to finish and carry out full customer service and support throughout the enterprise. Its projects are the products of a continuous passion for the exploration of clients’ needs and dreams. These spaces are transformed by the unique styles that correspond to the individual characteristics of the clients. Chalupko Design approaches project area in a way that exposes its full potential, maximizes its functionality, and maintains a focus on details. Clients are walked through the project from start to finish while offering knowledge, experience, continuous cooperation, complex service and support of the development.
- Usługi
- projektowanie i aranżacja wnętrz prywatnych i komercyjnych
- Obszary usług
- Warszawa and Polska i Europa
- Nagrody i wyróżnienia
- Trzy projekty zostały opublikowane w albumie: Homebook Design 2014, homebook.pl
- Projekt Apartament Biały został opublikowany w albumie: 150 Best Minimalist House Ideas, http://www.harpercollins.com/9780062315472/150-best-minimalist-house-ideas
- Filled with hundreds of lush, full-color photographs, 150 Best Minimalist Interior Ideas profiles beautiful minimalist rooms around the globe and presents tips, tricks, and techniques revealing how to create your own gorgeous, sophisticated interiors. In 150 Best Minimalist Interior Ideas, photographs and floor plans of minimalist homes around the world are featured. The images are of stunning bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms; and insightful text complements them to reveal why the minimalist rooms are so eye-catching, cathartic, and desirable. The homes featured in this extraordinary volume were developed by distinguished international designers at the forefront of the minimalist movement. The result is a guide that offers both inspiration and how-to advice for creating maximum beauty using minimal elements.
- Adres
Czerniakowska 178a/19
00-440 Warszawa
Polska
+60-1299080 chalupkodesign.com