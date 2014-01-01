Chałupko Design to autorskie studio projektowe tworzące wnętrza nowoczesne oraz klasyczne. Łącząc zasady dobrego stylu i wyrafinowanej estetyki z wrażliwością i potrzebami Klientów, powstają projekty niepowtarzalne, uzupełnione wyjątkową paletą tkanin, tapet, unikalnych akcesoriów i dodatków.

Chalupko Design is a pioneering design studio that offers services in the design and arrangement of both commercial and residential spaces - penthouses, apartments, flats, houses.

Additionally, studio oversees individual projects from start to finish and carry out full customer service and support throughout the enterprise. Its projects are the products of a continuous passion for the exploration of clients’ needs and dreams. These spaces are transformed by the unique styles that correspond to the individual characteristics of the clients. Chalupko Design approaches project area in a way that exposes its full potential, maximizes its functionality, and maintains a focus on details. Clients are walked through the project from start to finish while offering knowledge, experience, continuous cooperation, complex service and support of the development.