W przeciwieństwie do Czarnego Dębu jesteśmy stosunkowo młodym zespołem. Odkąd pamiętamy interesowały nas rzeczy wyjątkowe, niepowtarzalne i jedyne w swoim rodzaju. Rzeczy z charakterem, których historia jest równie fascynująca jak one same. To właśnie historia ukryta w naszych meblach urzeka nas najbardziej.

Drewno Czarnego Dębu, które przez setki a nawet tysiące lat leżakowało na dnie rzeki, pod ziemią czy też przykryte warstwami torfu, bez dostępu tlenu i światła, nabierało z czasem wyjątkowych właściwości. Wyjątkowych właściwości, które w naszych rękach stają się ponadczasowe. Pracując z jednym z najrzadszych oraz najcenniejszych gatunków drewna znanych człowiekowi staramy się traktować je z należytym szacunkiem. Ręczna obróbka, tradycyjne techniki oraz pasja i cierpliwość jaką wkładamy w naszą pracę, pozwalają nam odnaleźć ukrytą w drewnie historię i zaprezentować ją Państwu…

As opposed to Bog Oak, we are quite a young team. Yet as long as we remember, we have always been interested in unique things, one of the kind in every sense of the word. There must be a story behind these things, a soul to them which is as fascinating as they are themselves. That is why the history hidden within our furniture bewitches us with its charm the most.

The wood which spent thousands of years at the bottom of a river, underground or under layers of peat, without access to oxygen and light, is now full of remarkable properties. In our hands, these features become timeless. We always treat the wood with respect it deserves, for it’s one of the rarest and most precious wood sorts known to the mankind. Hand made using traditional techniques combined with passion and patience put into our work allow us to find the story hidden behind the wood and present it to you…