SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
Ogrodzenie i bramy w Gorlice
Opinie (6)
    +9
    Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET

    1.Firma Solmet jest producentem systemów
    ogrodzeniowych i bram przemysłowych, produkuje, sprzedaje i montuje ogrodzenia, bramy i furtki , barierki balkonowe.Jesteśmy firmą prywatną. Swoją ofertę kierujemy do odbiorców  indywidualnych, jak również do firm i instytucji.

    2.Solmet Group is the manufacturer of fence systems an

    d industrial gates, produces, sells and assembles enclosures, gates and balcony. We are a privately. Our offer is intended for individual consumers, companies and organisations.

     

    3.Firma SOLMET  ist der Hersteller von  Zaunsysteme und Industrietoren, erzeugt, verkauft und baut Zäune, Tore und Pförtchen, /Kleine und große Tore/ Balkonbarrieren. Wir sind ein Privatunternehmen. Unser Angebot richten wir sowohl an Einzelabnehmer, als auch an Firmen und Institutionen.

    4.Firma SOLMET- Výroba, predaj a  montaž plotov ,brán a bránok, zábradli. Výplni plotov vyrobeno z ocelových lát ukončenych na hornej strane hrotom.

    Usługi
    • produkcja i montaż ogrodzeń
    • barierek
    • montaż automatyki do bram
    Obszary usług
    Gorlice
    Adres
    Dukielska 83 N
    38-300 Gorlice
    Polska
    +60-8863653 www.solmetal.pl

    Opinie

    Łukasz Raś
    Jestem ich stałym klientem. Bardzo porządna firma, potrafią dobrze i fachowo doradzić. Profesjonaliści. Polecam wszystkim!
    11 miesięcy temu
    Angelika Krasoń
    ponad 2 lata temu
    B. S.
    Polecam
    ponad 3 lata temu
    Pokaż wszystkie 6 opinie
