SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

1.Firma Solmet jest producentem systemów

ogrodzeniowych i bram przemysłowych, produkuje, sprzedaje i montuje ogrodzenia, bramy i furtki , barierki balkonowe.Jesteśmy firmą prywatną. Swoją ofertę kierujemy do odbiorców indywidualnych, jak również do firm i instytucji.

2.Solmet Group is the manufacturer of fence systems an

d industrial gates, produces, sells and assembles enclosures, gates and balcony. We are a privately. Our offer is intended for individual consumers, companies and organisations.

3.Firma SOLMET ist der Hersteller von Zaunsysteme und Industrietoren, erzeugt, verkauft und baut Zäune, Tore und Pförtchen, /Kleine und große Tore/ Balkonbarrieren. Wir sind ein Privatunternehmen. Unser Angebot richten wir sowohl an Einzelabnehmer, als auch an Firmen und Institutionen.

4.Firma SOLMET- Výroba, predaj a montaž plotov ,brán a bránok, zábradli. Výplni plotov vyrobeno z ocelových lát ukončenych na hornej strane hrotom.