SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport

1.Firma Solmet jest producentem systemów
ogrodzeniowych i bram przemysłowych, produkuje, sprzedaje i montuje ogrodzenia, bramy i furtki , barierki balkonowe.Jesteśmy firmą prywatną. Swoją ofertę kierujemy do odbiorców indywidualnych, jak również do firm i instytucji.
2.Solmet Group is the manufacturer of fence systems an
d industrial gates, produces, sells and assembles enclosures, gates and balcony. We are a privately. Our offer is intended for individual consumers, companies and organisations.
3.Firma SOLMET ist der Hersteller von Zaunsysteme und Industrietoren, erzeugt, verkauft und baut Zäune, Tore und Pförtchen, /Kleine und große Tore/ Balkonbarrieren. Wir sind ein Privatunternehmen. Unser Angebot richten wir sowohl an Einzelabnehmer, als auch an Firmen und Institutionen.
4.Firma SOLMET- Výroba, predaj a montaž plotov ,brán a bránok, zábradli. Výplni plotov vyrobeno z ocelových lát ukončenych na hornej strane hrotom.
- Usługi
- produkcja i montaż ogrodzeń
- barierek
- montaż automatyki do bram
- Obszary usług
- Gorlice
- Adres
-
Dukielska 83 N
38-300 Gorlice
Polska
+60-8863653 www.solmetal.pl