Studio Malina

Wll-designed interior gives delight. A delight to use and reside in it.

Each space we treating individually, using the knowledge, experience and creativity. We believe that the details are the most important things in every interior.

We design interiors also online. It's easy, and cheaper. We based on plan yours house, dimensions and how you imagine that your future home looks like. Also you can buy most of products that we recommended to use in the project – we can send it to you wherever you want in Europe (from Poland), here most of them are cheaper (we have considerable discounts from manufactures and producers) but still in good quality.

Hope to hear you soon!