Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Aby lepiej poznać nasze domowe projekty, proszę pobrać inne przeglądarki za darmo. Wystarczy kliknąć na ikonę!

Pomieszczenia
Profesjonaliści
Magazyn
Zostań profesjonalistą
Premium
Wyloguj
Studio Malina
Architekci wnętrz w Warszawa
Przegląd 6Projekty (6) 0Katalogi Inspiracji (0)
Opinie (0)
edit edit in admin Poproś o opinię Nowy projekt
Poproś o opinię Edytuj profil

Projekty

Nowy projekt
  • Przejdź na Premium
    • Pokój Tadka, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawski pokój dziecięcy
    Pokój Tadka, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawski pokój dziecięcy
    Pokój Tadka, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawski pokój dziecięcy
    +5
    Pokój Tadka
    Gabinet, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawskie domowe biuro i gabinet
    Gabinet, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawskie domowe biuro i gabinet
    Gabinet, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawskie domowe biuro i gabinet
    +3
    Gabinet
    Skandynawska łazienka, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawska łazienka
    Skandynawska łazienka, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawska łazienka
    Skandynawska łazienka, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawska łazienka
    +5
    Skandynawska łazienka
    skandynawska biblioteka | scandinavian bookshelf, Studio Malina Studio Malina SalonRegały
    skandynawska biblioteka | scandinavian bookshelf, Studio Malina Studio Malina SalonRegały
    skandynawska biblioteka | scandinavian bookshelf, Studio Malina Studio Malina SalonRegały
    +11
    skandynawska biblioteka | scandinavian bookshelf
    mieszkanie pomiędzy miastami | between big cities, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawska jadalnia
    mieszkanie pomiędzy miastami | between big cities, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawska kuchnia
    mieszkanie pomiędzy miastami | between big cities, Studio Malina Studio Malina Skandynawski korytarz, przedpokój i schody
    +39
    mieszkanie pomiędzy miastami | between big cities
    Przedwojenna kamienica , Studio Malina Studio Malina Nowoczesna łazienka
    Przedwojenna kamienica , Studio Malina Studio Malina Nowoczesna łazienka
    Przedwojenna kamienica , Studio Malina Studio Malina Nowoczesna łazienka
    +42
    Przedwojenna kamienica

    Wll-designed interior gives delight. A delight to use and reside in it. 

    Each space we treating individually, using the knowledge, experience and creativity. We believe that the details are the most important things in every interior.

    We design interiors also online. It's easy, and cheaper. We based on plan yours house, dimensions and how you imagine that your future home looks like. Also you can buy most of products that we recommended to use in the project – we can send it to you wherever you want in Europe (from Poland), here most of them are cheaper (we have considerable discounts from manufactures and producers) but still in good quality. 

    Hope to hear you soon!

    Obszary usług
    • Poland and International
    • Europe
    • Warsaw
    • norway
    • Oslo
    Adres
    00-341 Warszawa
    Polska
    +48-664490624 studiomalina.pl
      Add SEO element