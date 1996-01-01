An architect, graduate of Architecture at Silesian University of Technology in Gliwice. In 1996 he received the certificate of New Jersey Institute of Technology. A leader and a founder of KWK Promes architecture studio established in 1999. In 2012 he became an independent expert for the Mies van der Rohe Foundation. Konieczny was six times nominee of the European Award of Mies van der Rohe Foundation. Moreover he is a holder of the prestigious award for the House of the Year 2006, winning with the Aatrial House as the best housing project in a competition organized by World Architecture News. In 2007 the KWK Promes office was listed among 44 best young architects of the world published by 'Scalae'. Same year the 'Wallpaper' magazine issued Konieczny's practice as one of the 101 most exciting architecture studios in the world. Year 2008 brought him another prize of The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum 'Europe 40 under 40'
- 1993 First prize, competition – palace in Gorzno 1994 Mention, copmetition – New Bauhaus, Weimar 1995 Third prize, competition – new bridge, Verona 1996 Mention, competition – theatre, Gliwice 1996 Third prize, competition – Governors Island, New York 2000 Third prize, competition – Divine Providence Temple, Warsaw 2001 Grand Prix – architecture of the year in Silesia – Triangle House 2002 Mies van der Rohe Award Nomination – Broken House 2003 The best building in Katowice – Broken House 2004 Mies van der Rohe Award Nomination – Komoda House 2006 Mies van der Rohe Award Nomination – Aatrial House 2006 Grand Prix – architecture of the year in Silesia – House with a Capsule 2007 House of the Year 2006 – WAN Award – Aatrial House 2007 Robert Konieczny among 101 of the world's most exciting new architects – Wallpaper 2007 Leonardo 2007 – Grand Prix of the Festival for the Aatrial House, Gold Medal for the Hidden House 2007 Robert Konieczny among 44 Young International Architects nominated by Scalae – exhibition in Barcelona at Santa Monica Center 2008 Robert Konieczny among „Europe 40 under 40” 2008 International Architecture Awards for Aatrial House and Hidden House, The Chicago Athenaeum 2008 Mies van der Rohe Award Nomination – Safe House, OUTrial House 2009 Safe House has been shortlisted for World Architecture Festival Awards 2009 in Barcelona 2009 OUTrial House has been shortlisted for LEAF Awards 2009 in Berlin 2009 First prize in competition on project of National Museum – Dialogue Center
Przełomyin Szczecin, Poland 2010 Prize in plebiscite Polish Architecture 2009- National Museum- Dialogue Center
Przełomyin Szczecin named
the hope of the year 2009exe equo with Peter Zumthor's project. 2011 Annual Prize of the Minister of Culture for Robert Konieczny
KWK Promes
Robert Koniczny
ul. Rymera 3/5
40-048 Katowice
0048 32 206 91 26