Twoja przeglądarka jest przestarzała.

Aby lepiej poznać nasze domowe projekty, proszę pobrać inne przeglądarki za darmo. Wystarczy kliknąć na ikonę!

Pomieszczenia
Profesjonaliści
Magazyn
Zostań profesjonalistą
Premium
Wyloguj
Loft Kolasiński
Projektanci i dekoratorzy wnętrz w Szczecin
Przegląd 11Projekty (11) 0Katalogi Inspiracji (0)
Opinie (0)
edit edit in admin Poproś o opinię Nowy projekt
Poproś o opinię Edytuj profil

Projekty

Nowy projekt
  • Przejdź na Premium
    • WARSZAWA FILTRY, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński Eklektyczny salon Drewno Szary
    WARSZAWA FILTRY, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński Eklektyczny salon Drewno Wielokolorowy
    WARSZAWA FILTRY, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński Eklektyczny salon Drewno Wielokolorowy
    +38
    WARSZAWA FILTRY
    Kolekcja mebli 'Public project', Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński SypialniaŁóżka i zagłówki Len Szary
    Kolekcja mebli 'Public project', Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński SypialniaŁóżka i zagłówki Lite drewno O efekcie drewna
    Kolekcja mebli 'Public project', Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński SypialniaSofy i szezlongi Len Szary
    +7
    Kolekcja mebli 'Public project'
    Penthouse, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Penthouse, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Penthouse, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    +20
    Penthouse
    Mieszkanie na Pogodnie, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Mieszkanie na Pogodnie, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Mieszkanie na Pogodnie, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    +23
    Mieszkanie na Pogodnie
    Dom na Pogodnie, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Dom na Pogodnie, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Dom na Pogodnie, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    +41
    Dom na Pogodnie
    Mieszkanie w Dolinie Słońca, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Mieszkanie w Dolinie Słońca, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    Mieszkanie w Dolinie Słońca, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński
    +39
    Mieszkanie w Dolinie Słońca
    Pokaż wszystkie projekty: 11

    We are interior and furniture design studio LOFT KOLASIŃSKI based in Szczecin in Poland (150 km from Berlin) and Berlin. For each of our interior project we design bespoke furniture which are handcrafted from the highest quality materials. Everything is created and manufactured in Szczecin in cooperation with carpenters who use traditional production methods.  Additionally in interiors, we mix our furnitures with rare vintage furnitures (from mid-century), which we find on an auctions and we renovate them.

    Usługi
    Projektowanie wnętrz i mebli
    Obszary usług
    Berlin, Szczecin, and Warszawa
    Adres
    71-492 Szczecin
    Polska
    +48-660882547 loft-kolasinski.pl
      Add SEO element