NaNowo Industrial Design
Meble i akcesoria w Polska
    Lampion ryflowany z syfonu szklanego, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design Korytarz, hol i schodyOświetlenie
    Lampion ryflowany z syfonu szklanego, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design JadalniaOświetlenie
    Lampion ryflowany z syfonu szklanego, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design Piwnica win
    +2
    Lampion ryflowany z syfonu szklanego
    Lampion gładki ze szklanego syfonu, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design ŁazienkaOświetlenie
    Lampion gładki ze szklanego syfonu, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design Balkon, weranda i tarasOświetlenie
    Lampion gładki ze szklanego syfonu, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design JadalniaOświetlenie
    +2
    Lampion gładki ze szklanego syfonu
    Gazetnik na wino, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design JadalniaRegały i stojaki na wino
    Gazetnik na wino, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design KuchniaSzafki i regały
    Gazetnik na wino, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design JadalniaRegały i stojaki na wino
    +2
    Gazetnik na wino
    Etażerka w dębowej ramie, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonSzafki i kredensy
    Etażerka w dębowej ramie, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonSzafki i kredensy
    Etażerka w dębowej ramie, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonRegały
    +1
    Etażerka w dębowej ramie
    Parawan w ramie z rur hydraulicznych, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design GarderobaAkcesoria i dekoracje
    Parawan w ramie z rur hydraulicznych, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonAkcesoria i dekoracje
    Parawan w ramie z rur hydraulicznych, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonAkcesoria i dekoracje
    +3
    Parawan w ramie z rur hydraulicznych
    Lampa - Syfon stojący, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design Domowe biuro i gabinetOświetlenie
    Lampa - Syfon stojący, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonOświetlenie
    Lampa - Syfon stojący, NaNowo Industrial Design NaNowo Industrial Design SalonOświetlenie
    +2
    Lampa - Syfon stojący
    Pokaż wszystkie projekty: 8

    Jesteśmy duetem projektowym, tworzymy ekskluzywne  przedmioty w duchu
    upcycling design w stylu industrial loft. Inspirują nas fragmenty codzienności minionej. Wykorzystujemy przedmioty z recyclingu i przywracamy im wartość przez znalezienie nowej funkcji. Dbamy o wyeksponowanie materiału, który pięknie się starzeje. Dodajemy niezbędne elementy z poszanowaniem oryginalnej formy. Tworzymy krótkie serie, projektujemy również przedmioty na zamówienie.

    We are a design duo, taking our inspiration from past remains, we create exclusive items in the spirit of upcycling design indystrial style loft.
    We use recycling objects and give them new value through finding the new function. We respect the original form and beautifully aged material and add only necessary elements that show the raw beauty of the form. We create a short series as well as tailored design.

    Usługi
    Projektowanie i wykonawstwo elementów wystroju wnętrz
    Obszary usług
    • Niemcy
    • Wielka Brytania
    • Poland and Portugal
    • Norwegia
    • Szwecja
    • Holandia
    • Finlandia
    • Dania
    • Polska
    • Pokaż wszystko 9 obszary usług
    Adres
    Marii Konopnickiej 11A
    05-230 kobyłka Polska
    Polska
    +48-508160560 www.upcyclingdesign.pl
