NaNowo Industrial Design

Jesteśmy duetem projektowym, tworzymy ekskluzywne przedmioty w duchu

upcycling design w stylu industrial loft. Inspirują nas fragmenty codzienności minionej. Wykorzystujemy przedmioty z recyclingu i przywracamy im wartość przez znalezienie nowej funkcji. Dbamy o wyeksponowanie materiału, który pięknie się starzeje. Dodajemy niezbędne elementy z poszanowaniem oryginalnej formy. Tworzymy krótkie serie, projektujemy również przedmioty na zamówienie.

We are a design duo, taking our inspiration from past remains, we create exclusive items in the spirit of upcycling design indystrial style loft.

We use recycling objects and give them new value through finding the new function. We respect the original form and beautifully aged material and add only necessary elements that show the raw beauty of the form. We create a short series as well as tailored design.