Init- interior architecture industrial design

ABOUT COMPANY-Interior Architecture and Pattern Industrial Designing are the most crucial areas the studio INIT deals with. We create proffesional, complex design of private interiors (flats, loft suites) and public ( hotels, pubs,commercial areas, office spaces)

We put great devotion, passion and involvement into account the close cooperation with the client and the most modern trends drafting and architecture we make it possible that each interior owns innovative solutions, the orginals form and funkcjonality. We offer you complex care at each step of the order.

OFFER:professional interior desig npublic interiors ( pubs, restaurant, office areas) private interiors (flats, loft , suites)industrial pattering the designing of the order furniture with productions ( seats, sofas ,lounche chest )technical documentation, photorealistic visualizations selection of furniture, lighting, colors, other materials The complex perfomance of the interior design



COOPERATIONS:Owing to cooperation with companies and experienced performers we can provide you with complex production of interior design. · the repairing-building firms ( plasterers, glazers, bricklayers, plumbers), · carpenters, furniture producers due to orders according to the individual design, · lighting delivers , · furniture producers, furniture saloons, · stone warehouses, · high quality upholstery furniture made from different materials of CARPLAN company

ABOUT ME:My name is Piotr Baranski. I am an interior and furniture designer. I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Poznań, the department of Interior Architecture and Pattern Industrial Designing.

I am drafting modern, original both private and public interiors. I cope with each plan with full professionalism and involvement.