Init- interior architecture industrial design
Architekci wnętrz w Gorzów Wielkopolski
     ABOUT COMPANY-Interior Architecture and Pattern Industrial Designing are the most crucial areas the studio INIT deals with. We create proffesional, complex design of private interiors (flats, loft suites) and public ( hotels, pubs,commercial areas, office spaces)
    We put great devotion, passion and involvement into account the close cooperation with the client and the most modern trends drafting and architecture we make it possible that each interior owns innovative solutions, the orginals form and funkcjonality. We offer you complex care at each step of the order.

    OFFER:professional interior desig npublic interiors ( pubs, restaurant, office areas) private interiors (flats, loft , suites)industrial pattering the designing of the order furniture with productions ( seats, sofas ,lounche chest )technical documentation, photorealistic visualizations selection of furniture, lighting, colors, other materials The complex perfomance of the interior design


    COOPERATIONS:Owing to cooperation with companies and experienced performers we can provide you with complex production of interior design. ·         the repairing-building firms ( plasterers, glazers, bricklayers, plumbers), ·         carpenters, furniture producers due to orders according to the individual design, ·         lighting delivers , ·         furniture producers, furniture saloons, ·         stone warehouses, ·         high quality upholstery furniture made from different materials of CARPLAN company

    ABOUT ME:My name is Piotr Baranski. I am an interior and furniture designer. I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Poznań, the department of Interior Architecture and Pattern Industrial Designing.
    I am drafting modern, original both private and public interiors. I cope with each plan with full professionalism and involvement.

    • kompleksowe projekty architektury wnętrz /prywatne
    • publiczne/ wzornictwo przemysłowe- autorskie projekty mebli miękkich i twardych
    Polska i Europa and Gorzów Wielkopolski
    • polskie wnętrze 2012
    • polish interior 2012
    • http://www.sztuka-wnetrza.pl/2487/artykul/wnetrze-z-nutka-prowansji
    Stanisława Staszica 4b/23
    66-400 Gorzów Wielkopolski
    Polska
    +48-517050780 www.initdesign.pl
    Aleksandra Waszczyszyn
    Serdecznie polecam współpracę z architektem Piotrem Barańskim, który jest autorem projektu lokalu użytkowego przyznaczonego na gabinety medyczne w Szczecinie. Architekt był odpowiedzialny za projekt całościowy, czyli wizualizację, dobór materiałów, kolorystyki, oświetlenia, mebli, a najważniejsze zapewnienie wykonawców i uzgodnienie terminów. Pan Piotr w sposób profesjonalny przedstawił swoją wizję oraz użył stosownych argumentów do jej zaakceptowania, uwzględniając przy tym moje wymogi, życzenia oraz sugestie. W trakcie realizacji projektu wykonawcy bezpośrednio kontaktowali się z architektem w sprawach wątpliwych lub trudnych. Pan Piotr jest osobą, która lubi swoją pracę i dla tego współpraca z nim to naprawdę przyjemność. Efektem tej współpracy jest cudowna realizacja. Piękne, nowoczesne, eleganckie wnętrza budzą zachwyt odwiedzających oraz zapewniają komfort pracy. Jeszcze raz serdecznie polecam.
    2 miesiące temu
    Marta Tkacz
    Polecam pracownię projektową Init Design Piotr Barański, która wykonała dla mnie projekt adaptacji wnętrza showroom Vefari. Pan Piotr dokonał interesującego podziału ergonomii przedwojennego wnętrza. Zaproponował indywidualny projekt mebli wystawienniczych oraz kontuaru, pełniącego dwie funkcje. Na uwagę zasługuje dobór oświetlenia, które tworzy niesamowity klimat butiku. Połączenie kolorystyczne oraz materiałowe sprawia, że praca w atelier staje się jeszcze większą przyjemnością. Do realizacji projektu skorzystałam z firm branżowych, które polecił Pan Piotr.
    4 miesiące temu
    Magdalena Kozińska
    Pan Piotr Barański zajmował się realizacją projektu mieszkania w Barlinku. Współpraca przebiegała bardzo pozytywnie, głównie dlatego że Pan Piotr oferował nowatorskie rozwiązania i pomagał w kompleksowym wykończeniu wnętrz. Polecam każdemu, kto szuka profesjonalnych usług związanych z projektowaniem.
    około rok temu
    Pokaż wszystkie 9 opinie
