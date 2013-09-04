Meble Spod Siekiery Meble -Country

Kreujemy i wykonujemy designerskie meble z litego drewna.

Meble wyjątkowo klimatyczne,unikatowe, nietypowe. Naturalne, proste w formie drewniane komody, kredensy, konsole, szafy, skrzynie, stoły, ławy, krzesła, lampy, itp.. Meble oryginalne, solidne, przyciągające uwagę. Meble wykonujemy na indywidualne zamówienia.



We are running a small family business that's producing home/village furniture, country style furniture and extraordinary hand-chopped furniture. Our style is mostly dominated by raw and simple forms. We do: wood commode, dresser/sideboard, wardrobe, chest, table, bench, stool, chair, shelf. Each piece of our furniture is a non-repeatable copy, unique, original and eye-catching. Unique original solid wood design.

Everything's made to order but finished furniture products to buy internet