Meble Spod Siekiery Meble -Country
Meble i akcesoria w Olsztynek
Opinie (4)
    • KOMODA, Meble Spod Siekiery Meble -Country Meble Spod Siekiery Meble -Country SalonSzafki i kredensy Drewno Brązowy
    KOMODA

    Kreujemy i wykonujemy designerskie meble z litego drewna.

    Meble wyjątkowo klimatyczne,unikatowe, nietypowe. Naturalne, proste w formie drewniane komody, kredensy, konsole, szafy, skrzynie, stoły, ławy, krzesła, lampy, itp.. Meble oryginalne, solidne, przyciągające uwagę. Meble wykonujemy na indywidualne zamówienia.


    We are running a small family business that's producing home/village furniture, country style furniture and extraordinary hand-chopped furniture. Our style is mostly dominated by raw and simple forms. We do: wood commode, dresser/sideboard, wardrobe, chest, table, bench, stool, chair, shelf. Each piece of our furniture is a non-repeatable copy, unique, original and eye-catching. Unique original solid wood design.

    Everything's made to order  but finished furniture products to buy internet

    Usługi
    • meble na zamówienie
    • sprzedaż gotowych produktów
    Obszary usług
    europa
    Adres
    Mrongowiusza 38A
    11-015 Olsztynek
    Polska
    +48502202564601895108 www.meble-country.pl

    Opinie

    Piotr Stobniak
    Prawdziwe drewniane meble, pasują do ogrodu i salonu.
    prawie 5 lat temu
    Genowefa Bonczar
    Kupiłam przepiękną ławkę w stylu drwala, solidnie wykonana, urokliwa. Sprzedający życzliwi. Cena mebla przystępna. Polecam bardzo firmę i jej wyroby. G.J.B.
    około 3 lata temu
    Hanna Witt
    Pięknie zrobione meble, solidne! Polecam bardzo. Do tego miła obsługa. Już mam komplecik w kuchni i jadalni.
    ponad 2 lata temu
    4 opinie
