Rover Building Company Europe
Architekci w Warsaw
    • FAMILY HOUSE JW_09, Rover Building Company Europe Rover Building Company Europe Nowoczesne domy
    FAMILY HOUSE JW_09
    Akropol restaurant in Canada, Rover Building Company Europe Rover Building Company Europe Powierzchnie komercyjne
    Akropol restaurant in Canada

    Rover Building Company engaged in designing buildings, interior and landscape design and provides services throughout Ukraine and abroad. We undertake all types of design work and supervise the construction work. We specialize in design and project management, supporting customers from start to finish. During our work we have gained great experience in architectural design of housing, interior design and landscape. Our approach to the creation of innovative concepts based on technical and ideological thinking. All our projects are based on understanding of the goals and wishes of the client, analyzing the territory and its historical significance, as well as the needs of all users.Currently Rover Building Company is working on a number of prestigious projects. Our specialists are talented certified architects and designers from all around the world.

    Obszary usług
    Warsaw
    Adres
    00000 Warsaw
    Polska
    +48-788455513 roverbc.com
