Bianchini & Capponi, is an Italian company, established in Arezzo (Tuscany) in 1972, but since 1982 we are proposing and selling all over the world our exclusive bathroom production, becoming one of the leading companies in the bathroom furnishing world, because of the unique and undisputable italian style.

Our vanity units reflect the traditional "calligraphies" of the Italian Renaissance and the Tuscan 1700s, 1800s and 1900s. We work with the true passion of the ancient carpenters, cabinet-makers and restorers. All our products are carried out using the old handicraft techniques and using exclusively the most precious natural materials, such as solid original old wood or italian marbles and stones.

Next important detail is that we not only work following what you normally find in our catalogues, but with personalization too, as well customizing the furniture, giving then the change to offer to customers what they need and unique items too.

Would you like more

information about our production? Just send us an email bianchiniandcapponi@gmail.com

and we will promptly answer you by giving the necessary information.

We invite you then to visit our website www.bianchinicapponi.com to download catalogues, videos, pictures and precious information about how we work.

Best regards from Tuscany

B & C srl - Bianchini & Capponi